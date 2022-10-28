Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Is Currently 1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.76 during the day while it closed the day at $2.66. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Workhorse Group Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Workhorse management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock has also gained 11.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WKHS stock has declined by -17.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.92% and lost -38.99% year-on date.

The market cap for WKHS stock reached $424.59 million, with 159.11 million shares outstanding and 157.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 3529885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58.

WKHS stock trade performance evaluation

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.26.

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $141 million, or 33.80% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,076,664, which is approximately -0.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,017,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.33 million in WKHS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.17 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 89.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 8,960,358 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 6,161,211 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 37,840,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,961,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,470,079 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,038,195 shares during the same period.