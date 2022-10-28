Wolfe Research lifts Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] closed the trading session at $7.00 on 10/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.885, while the highest price level was $7.2437. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Empire State Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– Net Income of $0.03 Per Fully Diluted Share –.

– Core FFO of $0.21 Per Fully Diluted Share –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.35 percent and weekly performance of 3.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, ESRT reached to a volume of 2828988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ESRT stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ESRT shares from 11 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESRT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.04.

ESRT stock trade performance evaluation

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, ESRT shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.00, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.92 and a Gross Margin at +22.88. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.80%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $904 million, or 97.31% of ESRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,623,606, which is approximately -2.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 14,217,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.52 million in ESRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $95.35 million in ESRT stock with ownership of nearly -1.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ESRT] by around 6,326,703 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 6,885,385 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 115,878,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,090,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESRT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,353,787 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 802,135 shares during the same period.