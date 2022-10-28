why Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.50

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [NYSE: ZWS] price plunged by -11.03 percent to reach at -$2.77. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Investor call scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS), a leader in sustainable water solutions, reported today third-quarter 2022 financial results.

A sum of 5130923 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation shares reached a high of $24.47 and dropped to a low of $22.19 until finishing in the latest session at $22.34.

The one-year ZWS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.26. The average equity rating for ZWS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZWS shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZWS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $38 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZWS shares from 32 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

ZWS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.26. With this latest performance, ZWS shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.32 for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.43, while it was recorded at 23.98 for the last single week of trading, and 29.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +38.39. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ZWS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation go to 17.00%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [ZWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,837 million, or 74.80% of ZWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZWS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,360,601, which is approximately 1.779% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, holding 10,090,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.42 million in ZWS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $203.68 million in ZWS stock with ownership of nearly -10.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation [NYSE:ZWS] by around 13,256,577 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 11,427,259 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 102,308,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,992,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZWS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,448,164 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,136,393 shares during the same period.