why Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $98.73

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.16%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Emerson Technologies Help SoCalGas Deliver Clean Energy for [H2] Innovation Experience.

Residential microgrid uses advanced automation to create hydrogen from renewable electricity.

Southern California Gas (SoCalGas), a regulated subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), has selected Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) digital technologies, software and services to demonstrate the resiliency and reliability of its new [H2] Innovation Experience in Southern California. One of the first microgrid projects of its kind in the United States, the [H2] Innovation Experience is a technology demonstration that aims to show how carbon-free gas made from renewable electricity can be used in pure form or as a blend to fuel clean energy systems of the future.

Over the last 12 months, EMR stock dropped by -10.67%. The one-year Emerson Electric Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.01. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.95 billion, with 592.80 million shares outstanding and 587.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, EMR stock reached a trading volume of 2410189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $98.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 63.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.96, while it was recorded at 84.54 for the last single week of trading, and 87.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.19. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.21%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,858 million, or 76.70% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,473,695, which is approximately -3.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,665,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.32 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.18 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -5.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

749 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 25,761,029 shares. Additionally, 874 investors decreased positions by around 48,342,403 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 366,670,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,773,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,384,263 shares, while 184 institutional investors sold positions of 8,007,998 shares during the same period.