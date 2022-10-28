why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $74.19

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] closed the trading session at $61.82 on 10/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.45, while the highest price level was $62.22. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Cognizant collaborates with Qualcomm to launch 5G Experience Center for Digital Transformation across industry verticals.

A new 5G experience center in Atlanta invites clients across industries to experience the true business value of 5G technology.

Cognizant is expanding its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a new 5G experience center in Atlanta, Ga. The collaboration combines Cognizant’s deep experience in 5G, IoT, cloud and data analytics with Qualcomm Technologies’ intelligent edge devices, AI and 5G connectivity solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.32 percent and weekly performance of 3.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, CTSH reached to a volume of 2537219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $74.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $90 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $82 to $77, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CTSH stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 58.50 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CTSH stock trade performance evaluation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.74, while it was recorded at 61.20 for the last single week of trading, and 74.49 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 10.30%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,233 million, or 93.00% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,107,367, which is approximately 7.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,239,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.7 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -4.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 28,328,111 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 34,966,201 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 409,575,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,870,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,271,931 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 1,718,121 shares during the same period.