why Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.08

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] slipped around -0.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.71 at the close of the session, down -7.15%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Chindata Group to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on November 22, 2022.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the link provided below to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is now -13.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CD Stock saw the intraday high of $6.10 and lowest of $5.695 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.69, which means current price is +52.27% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 2549888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45.

How has CD stock performed recently?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.96. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -29.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.22 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.82, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.67 and a Gross Margin at +40.60. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]

There are presently around $474 million, or 45.30% of CD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CD stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,174,309, which is approximately 1.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,208,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.16 million in CD stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $37.22 million in CD stock with ownership of nearly 28.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 26,821,245 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 17,140,378 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 39,118,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,080,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,394,884 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,835,618 shares during the same period.