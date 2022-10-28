why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.27

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $55.21 during the day while it closed the day at $54.29. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Intrado Announces Innovative Wearable 911 Panic Button, Part of the Intrado Safety Suite Solution for Schools and Enterprises.

Building on its history of public safety advances, and leveraging its extensive 911 network and infrastructure experience, Intrado empowers teachers and other professionals with this potentially life-saving device.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock has also gained 10.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APO stock has declined by -4.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.79% and lost -25.04% year-on date.

The market cap for APO stock reached $29.84 billion, with 584.80 million shares outstanding and 328.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 2639102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $65.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on APO stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for APO shares from 81 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.77.

APO stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.16, while it was recorded at 53.13 for the last single week of trading, and 57.15 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 18.59%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,521 million, or 56.50% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,236,974, which is approximately -16.421% of the company’s market cap and around 16.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,994,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.49 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 13.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 36,990,381 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 30,142,852 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 255,597,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,730,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,350,325 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,920,211 shares during the same period.