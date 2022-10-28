why AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.69

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: AGFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 71.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 71.34%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that AgroFresh Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Over the last 12 months, AGFS stock rose by 33.83%. The one-year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.1. The average equity rating for AGFS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $139.05 million, with 52.09 million shares outstanding and 50.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.76K shares, AGFS stock reached a trading volume of 39305666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFS shares is $3.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2018, representing the official price target for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGFS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

AGFS Stock Performance Analysis:

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.34. With this latest performance, AGFS shares gained by 70.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.48 for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6300, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90 and a Gross Margin at +44.61. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

AGFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [AGFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97 million, or 89.70% of AGFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFS stocks are: DOW CHEMICAL CO /DE/ with ownership of 21,001,074, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,825,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.05 million in AGFS stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $7.86 million in AGFS stock with ownership of nearly 6.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:AGFS] by around 341,909 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 225,951 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 35,573,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,141,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,000 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192 shares during the same period.