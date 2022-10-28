Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Old National Bancorp [ONB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ: ONB] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Old National Reports 24% EPS Growth from 2Q22, 11% on an Adjusted Basis(1), Driven by Robust Commercial Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q22 net income applicable to common shares of $136.1 million, diluted EPS of $0.47. Adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $150.4 million, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.51.

A sum of 3004537 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. Old National Bancorp shares reached a high of $19.465 and dropped to a low of $19.005 until finishing in the latest session at $19.04.

The one-year ONB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.74. The average equity rating for ONB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Old National Bancorp [ONB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONB shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Old National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Old National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $20, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ONB stock. On November 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ONB shares from 16 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old National Bancorp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50.

ONB Stock Performance Analysis:

Old National Bancorp [ONB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, ONB shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for Old National Bancorp [ONB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.40, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 16.81 for the last 200 days.

ONB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old National Bancorp go to 8.00%.

Old National Bancorp [ONB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,419 million, or 79.30% of ONB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,602,949, which is approximately 3.668% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,914,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $569.57 million in ONB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $333.64 million in ONB stock with ownership of nearly 22.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Old National Bancorp [NASDAQ:ONB] by around 23,057,511 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 16,130,039 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 192,891,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,079,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,990,777 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,624,601 shares during the same period.