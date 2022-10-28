Wall Street Analyst Resumed NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: NXGN] loss -8.29% or -1.72 points to close at $19.02 with a heavy trading volume of 3892006 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that NextGen Healthcare Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). NextGen Healthcare also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $30,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of NextGen Healthcare, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on November 15, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. NextGen Healthcare will settle conversions in cash and, if applicable, shares of its common stock.

It opened the trading session at $20.26, the shares rose to $20.65 and dropped to $18.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXGN points out that the company has recorded -1.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 333.04K shares, NXGN reached to a volume of 3892006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXGN shares is $21.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for NextGen Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NXGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextGen Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXGN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NXGN stock

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, NXGN shares gained by 9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.64, while it was recorded at 19.11 for the last single week of trading, and 18.52 for the last 200 days.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.86 and a Gross Margin at +48.72. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextGen Healthcare Inc. go to 3.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NXGN]

There are presently around $977 million, or 78.40% of NXGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,555,075, which is approximately 0.481% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,552,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.64 million in NXGN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $45.77 million in NXGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextGen Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in NextGen Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:NXGN] by around 4,452,205 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 2,467,083 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 44,445,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,364,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXGN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,135 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 583,455 shares during the same period.