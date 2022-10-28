Wall Street Analyst Initiated The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] slipped around -0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.21 at the close of the session, down -2.03%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that The GEO Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”), a leading provider of support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers, as well as enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, and electronic monitoring programs, reported today its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022.

The GEO Group Inc. stock is now 5.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GEO Stock saw the intraday high of $8.47 and lowest of $7.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.81, which means current price is +57.73% above from all time high which was touched on 08/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 2744438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has GEO stock performed recently?

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 4.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.19, while it was recorded at 8.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.98 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

There are presently around $866 million, or 86.40% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,614,174, which is approximately 10.304% of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,209,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.5 million in GEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.5 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly -1.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 12,995,768 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 11,454,796 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 81,019,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,470,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,856,807 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,529,884 shares during the same period.