Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] Is Currently -5.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] loss -5.08% on the last trading session, reaching $3.55 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Vimeo to Announce Q3 2022 Earnings on November 2 and Host Earnings Video Event on November 3.

After the close of market trading on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Vimeo will post its third quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its third quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

Vimeo Inc. represents 161.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $579.43 million with the latest information. VMEO stock price has been found in the range of $3.47 to $3.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, VMEO reached a trading volume of 6708564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on VMEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for VMEO stock

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, VMEO shares dropped by -16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.67 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.64 for the last 200 days.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.58 and a Gross Margin at +72.09. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]

There are presently around $509 million, or 94.71% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,845,945, which is approximately 8.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,560,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.14 million in VMEO stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $42.07 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 54.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 29,461,081 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 19,781,002 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 94,011,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,253,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,140,643 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 8,486,129 shares during the same period.