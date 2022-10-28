Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] gain 31.10% so far this year. What now?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] plunged by -$23.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $311.50 during the day while it closed the day at $287.89. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Vertex Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

— Product revenue of $2.33 billion, an 18% increase compared to Q3 2021 —.

— Company increases full year 2022 product revenue guidance to $8.8 billion to $8.9 billion —.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock has also loss -0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRTX stock has inclined by 2.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.17% and gained 31.10% year-on date.

The market cap for VRTX stock reached $71.41 billion, with 255.90 million shares outstanding and 255.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, VRTX reached a trading volume of 4079378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $312.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on VRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 9.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

VRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, VRTX shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.09, while it was recorded at 303.76 for the last single week of trading, and 269.13 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 8.45%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68,155 million, or 94.40% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,137,152, which is approximately 5.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,838,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.0 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.82 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly 27.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

511 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 17,186,548 shares. Additionally, 515 investors decreased positions by around 14,471,637 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 205,080,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,738,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,362,638 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,311,841 shares during the same period.