Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Is Currently -1.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] price plunged by -1.79 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Vertex Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

An audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials (which will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call) will also be available in the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex’s website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A sum of 2479780 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.96M shares. Vertex Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $8.69 and dropped to a low of $8.1732 until finishing in the latest session at $8.23.

The one-year VTNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.31. The average equity rating for VTNR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.52. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 22.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.48, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $305 million, or 53.70% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,198,196, which is approximately 4698.094% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,477,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.62 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.48 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 24.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 20,997,032 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 7,807,821 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,197,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,002,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,037,378 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,610,187 shares during the same period.