The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Stock trading around $29.52 per share: What’s Next?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.87%. The company report on October 21, 2022 that Interpublic Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Results.

Third quarter revenue before billable expenses (“net revenue”) was $2.30 billion, an increase of 1.5% from a year ago, with organic growth of 5.6%.

Over the last 12 months, IPG stock dropped by -18.05%. The one-year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.88. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.51 billion, with 393.10 million shares outstanding and 389.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, IPG stock reached a trading volume of 3697306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $33, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 12.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.46 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.69, while it was recorded at 29.43 for the last single week of trading, and 31.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 4.10%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,303 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,919,979, which is approximately 2.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,472,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $660.58 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -33.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

346 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 23,379,670 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 30,474,037 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 329,030,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,884,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,139,382 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,215,210 shares during the same period.