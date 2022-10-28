TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Is Currently -3.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] slipped around -0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.31 at the close of the session, down -3.98%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that TG Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Exploratory Analyses from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis Presented at the 2022 European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis.

Michael S. Weiss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TG Therapeutics stated, “We are excited to share additional exploratory analyses from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials at the ECTRIMS conference this week. We believe the data continue to show an encouraging profile for ublituximab to treat patients with RMS, if approved, and look forward to our upcoming PDUFA goal date of December 28, 2022.”.

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -72.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGTX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.74 and lowest of $5.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.94, which means current price is +52.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 2462733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $16.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 105.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $555 million, or 75.60% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,235,263, which is approximately 47.844% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,020,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.14 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.18 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 24,799,197 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 23,234,486 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 56,464,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,498,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,917,061 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,664,060 shares during the same period.