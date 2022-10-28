T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] Stock trading around $106.64 per share: What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] price plunged by -2.23 percent to reach at -$2.43. The company report on October 27, 2022 that T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The earnings release can be found on the firm’s website at troweprice.com/media.

A sum of 3091620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares reached a high of $111.93 and dropped to a low of $105.58 until finishing in the latest session at $106.64.

The one-year TROW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.35. The average equity rating for TROW stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $92.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $138 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $107, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Underperform rating on TROW stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TROW shares from 160 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.92.

TROW Stock Performance Analysis:

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.94. With this latest performance, TROW shares dropped by -2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.43, while it was recorded at 106.26 for the last single week of trading, and 128.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.90 and a Gross Margin at +84.38. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.65.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,122 million, or 79.40% of TROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,382,598, which is approximately 0.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,468,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in TROW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.37 billion in TROW stock with ownership of nearly 3.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW] by around 14,922,938 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 11,538,548 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 143,475,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,937,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROW stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,342,787 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 1,941,028 shares during the same period.