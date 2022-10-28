Susquehanna lifts NetApp Inc. [NTAP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] price surged by 0.01 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 18, 2022 that NetApp Announces New Partner Program with NetApp Partner Sphere.

NetApp Partner Sphere embraces the diversity of NetApp’s partner ecosystem to facilitate co-innovation and drive transformational business outcomes for joint customers.

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced its intent to launch a new partner program in NetApp fiscal year 2024 (FY’24). NetApp Partner Sphere is the evolution of NetApp’s industry-leading Unified Partner Program.

A sum of 2389993 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.42M shares. NetApp Inc. shares reached a high of $68.98 and dropped to a low of $67.23 until finishing in the latest session at $67.47.

The one-year NTAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.26. The average equity rating for NTAP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $87.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $84, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on NTAP stock. On April 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NTAP shares from 102 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NTAP Stock Performance Analysis:

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, NTAP shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.87, while it was recorded at 66.94 for the last single week of trading, and 74.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NetApp Inc. Fundamentals:

NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NTAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 10.02%.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,261 million, or 92.60% of NTAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,385,274, which is approximately 2.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,352,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.12 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -1.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

321 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 19,459,936 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 21,655,651 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 155,435,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,551,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,532,106 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,927,238 shares during the same period.