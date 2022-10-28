Stephens slashes price target on Sysco Corporation [SYY] – find out why.

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] traded at a high on 10/27/22, posting a 0.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $83.75. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Sysco Named to Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces 2022.

“Sysco is honored to be recognized by Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces,” said Adrienne Trimble, Chief Diversity and Culture Officer. “Our associates are proud to work for the global foodservice leader and appreciate that our Purpose means more than just delivering food and other products. As a Purpose-driven company, our values, including our Commitment to Inclusiveness, align with our associates’ desire to make a difference, not only for our customers, but in the communities in which we operate.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3033957 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sysco Corporation stands at 2.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for SYY stock reached $40.93 billion, with 510.59 million shares outstanding and 506.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 3033957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $91.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 205.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has SYY stock performed recently?

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.48. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.34 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.98, while it was recorded at 82.28 for the last single week of trading, and 82.15 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.25.

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 41.40%.

Insider trade positions for Sysco Corporation [SYY]

There are presently around $35,616 million, or 85.00% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,446,544, which is approximately 2.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 34,214,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.64 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -0.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 636 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 19,499,153 shares. Additionally, 597 investors decreased positions by around 23,244,671 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 382,520,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,264,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,938,421 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,236,283 shares during the same period.