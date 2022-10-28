Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $79

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.88%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Stanley Black & Decker Reports 3Q 2022 Results.

Third Quarter Revenues of $4.1 Billion, Up 9% Versus Prior Year, Led By Acquisitions in Outdoor Power Equipment, Strong Industrial Growth and Price Realization.

Global Cost Reduction Program On-Track For Long-Term Targets and Delivers $65 Million Pre-Tax Savings in the Third Quarter with a $290 Million Inventory Reduction.

Over the last 12 months, SWK stock dropped by -59.37%. The one-year Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.92. The average equity rating for SWK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.91 billion, with 147.82 million shares outstanding and 146.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, SWK stock reached a trading volume of 5855094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWK shares is $102.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $110 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $126 to $111, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

SWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, SWK shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.34, while it was recorded at 76.75 for the last single week of trading, and 120.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Fundamentals:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. go to 2.30%.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,703 million, or 89.50% of SWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,546,795, which is approximately -5.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,378,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $861.01 million in SWK stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $603.87 million in SWK stock with ownership of nearly -1.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK] by around 11,751,207 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 21,609,299 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 94,873,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,234,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWK stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,797,589 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 5,892,997 shares during the same period.