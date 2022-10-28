SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] Is Currently 0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SSNC] closed the trading session at $49.42 on 10/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.92, while the highest price level was $49.93. The company report on October 27, 2022 that SS&C Technologies Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Results.

Q3 2022 GAAP revenue $1,321.0 million, up 4.5%, Fully Diluted GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.61, down 11.6%.

Adjusted revenue $1,322.0 million, up 4.4%, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.15, down 12.9%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.72 percent and weekly performance of 4.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SSNC reached to a volume of 5016726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSNC shares is $73.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $95, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on SSNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SSNC stock trade performance evaluation

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, SSNC shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.36, while it was recorded at 48.95 for the last single week of trading, and 64.33 for the last 200 days.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 7.87%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [SSNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,529 million, or 86.30% of SSNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,258,376, which is approximately 12.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,589,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in SSNC stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $735.75 million in SSNC stock with ownership of nearly -4.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SSNC] by around 19,888,549 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 20,689,311 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 172,470,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,048,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSNC stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,319,736 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,226,353 shares during the same period.