Rumble Inc. [RUM] is -7.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ: RUM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.67%. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Rumble Announces the Launch of its Official Merchandise Store.

The online store will offer a variety of made-in-the-USA merchandise, including Rumble-branded essentials and creator-inspired ‘drops’.

Over the last 12 months, RUM stock rose by 2.77%. The one-year Rumble Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.27. The average equity rating for RUM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.74 billion, with 280.23 million shares outstanding and 187.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, RUM stock reached a trading volume of 4443410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rumble Inc. [RUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rumble Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 202.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 125.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

RUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rumble Inc. [RUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.67. With this latest performance, RUM shares dropped by -14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Rumble Inc. [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 11.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rumble Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.91.

Rumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Rumble Inc. [RUM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 5.90% of RUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUM stocks are: BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,796,828, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 588,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.89 million in RUM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.62 million in RUM stock with ownership of nearly -1.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Rumble Inc. [NASDAQ:RUM] by around 2,856,595 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,035,585 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 1,243,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,135,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,338,069 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 890,192 shares during the same period.