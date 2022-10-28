Regal Rexnord Corporation [RRX] is -21.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Regal Rexnord Corporation [NYSE: RRX] loss -12.81% on the last trading session, reaching $132.84 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2022 that REGAL REXNORD TO ACQUIRE ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION.

Transforms Regal Rexnord’s automation portfolio into a meaningful, global automation solutions provider, with over 70% of its sales into markets with secular growth tailwinds.

Combines complementary power transmission portfolios to deliver enhanced industrial powertrain solutions for customers.

Regal Rexnord Corporation represents 66.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.70 billion with the latest information. RRX stock price has been found in the range of $132.07 to $150.185.

If compared to the average trading volume of 428.96K shares, RRX reached a trading volume of 2383535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regal Rexnord Corporation [RRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRX shares is $176.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Regal Rexnord Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regal Rexnord Corporation is set at 6.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.73.

Trading performance analysis for RRX stock

Regal Rexnord Corporation [RRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, RRX shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for Regal Rexnord Corporation [RRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.96, while it was recorded at 146.12 for the last single week of trading, and 140.36 for the last 200 days.

Regal Rexnord Corporation [RRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regal Rexnord Corporation [RRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +27.50. Regal Rexnord Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82.

Regal Rexnord Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Regal Rexnord Corporation [RRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regal Rexnord Corporation go to 9.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regal Rexnord Corporation [RRX]

There are presently around $8,657 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,598,612, which is approximately 0.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 5,983,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $794.85 million in RRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $754.3 million in RRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regal Rexnord Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Regal Rexnord Corporation [NYSE:RRX] by around 3,989,598 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 5,098,040 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 56,082,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,169,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 719,114 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,593 shares during the same period.