Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] is -60.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] plunged by -$2.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.79 during the day while it closed the day at $23.28. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Overstock Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Labor Day event largest single sales day of 2022.

Ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet with over $400 million in cash.

Overstock.com Inc. stock has also loss -1.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OSTK stock has declined by -19.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.88% and lost -60.55% year-on date.

The market cap for OSTK stock reached $1.02 billion, with 45.70 million shares outstanding and 45.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 2858842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $53.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSTK shares from 85 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42.

OSTK stock trade performance evaluation

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, OSTK shares dropped by -7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.03, while it was recorded at 24.82 for the last single week of trading, and 34.69 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +21.99. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.39.

Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 37.40%.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $753 million, or 70.80% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,981,142, which is approximately -3.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,574,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.22 million in OSTK stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $79.98 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 9.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 5,196,114 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 5,942,874 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 21,226,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,365,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,148,244 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,395,563 shares during the same period.