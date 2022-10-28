Organon & Co. [OGN] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $25

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] traded at a high on 10/27/22, posting a 2.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.95. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Organon To Report Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on November 3, 2022.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s healthcare company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on November 3, 2022, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2393485 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Organon & Co. stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.27%.

The market cap for OGN stock reached $6.57 billion, with 254.33 million shares outstanding and 254.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 2393485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organon & Co. [OGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $34.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $37 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $37, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has OGN stock performed recently?

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, OGN shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.67, while it was recorded at 24.74 for the last single week of trading, and 32.31 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.43 and a Gross Margin at +62.55. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.12.

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Organon & Co. [OGN]

There are presently around $5,015 million, or 78.00% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,694,098, which is approximately 1.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,506,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.34 million in OGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $336.21 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly 8.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 15,871,896 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 13,807,585 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 163,582,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,261,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,264,446 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,717,235 shares during the same period.