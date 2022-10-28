OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] moved up 9.92: Why It’s Important

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] gained 9.92% on the last trading session, reaching $35.79 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– 3Q 2022 Diluted EPS of $1.52.

OneMain Holdings Inc. represents 124.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.32 billion with the latest information. OMF stock price has been found in the range of $34.15 to $37.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, OMF reached a trading volume of 3170296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $48.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on OMF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.08.

Trading performance analysis for OMF stock

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.55. With this latest performance, OMF shares gained by 19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.81 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.64, while it was recorded at 32.53 for the last single week of trading, and 41.83 for the last 200 days.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.54 and a Gross Margin at +85.84. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 20.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

There are presently around $3,672 million, or 83.50% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,063,549, which is approximately 5.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,090,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.91 million in OMF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $340.37 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly -6.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 10,922,386 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 11,594,345 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 80,080,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,597,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,510,797 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,077,037 shares during the same period.