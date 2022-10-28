Olin Corporation [OLN] Stock trading around $52.32 per share: What’s Next?

Olin Corporation [NYSE: OLN] gained 5.65% on the last trading session, reaching $52.32 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Olin Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Highlights.

Third quarter 2022 net income of $315.2 million, or $2.18 per diluted share.

Olin Corporation represents 149.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.29 billion with the latest information. OLN stock price has been found in the range of $49.34 to $53.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, OLN reached a trading volume of 2891694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Olin Corporation [OLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLN shares is $61.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Olin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Olin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $55, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on OLN stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OLN shares from 83 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olin Corporation is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OLN stock

Olin Corporation [OLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, OLN shares gained by 21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Olin Corporation [OLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.76, while it was recorded at 49.75 for the last single week of trading, and 52.63 for the last 200 days.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olin Corporation [OLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.27 and a Gross Margin at +23.70. Olin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45.

Olin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Olin Corporation [OLN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olin Corporation go to 1.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Olin Corporation [OLN]

There are presently around $6,757 million, or 90.30% of OLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,893,166, which is approximately 0.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,592,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $815.78 million in OLN stocks shares; and SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $494.42 million in OLN stock with ownership of nearly -20.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Olin Corporation [NYSE:OLN] by around 16,338,070 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 15,885,062 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 96,932,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,155,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,690,883 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,489,211 shares during the same period.