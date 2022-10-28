Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] loss -0.19% or -0.05 points to close at $26.58 with a heavy trading volume of 2568968 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Quiq Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Marketing and Sales Veterans, Mandy Dhaliwal and Marcus Bragg.

It opened the trading session at $26.73, the shares rose to $27.55 and dropped to $26.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTNX points out that the company has recorded 2.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, NTNX reached to a volume of 2568968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $29.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. On May 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NTNX shares from 54 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 325.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 24.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.24 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.15, while it was recorded at 26.76 for the last single week of trading, and 21.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.94 and a Gross Margin at +79.52. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.45.

Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $4,712 million, or 78.60% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,628,974, which is approximately 0.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,459,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.73 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $562.52 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 18,177,972 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 10,361,178 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 148,744,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,283,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,625,911 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,198,726 shares during the same period.