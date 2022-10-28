NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Stock trading around $43.70 per share: What’s Next?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] gained 1.27% or 0.55 points to close at $43.70 with a heavy trading volume of 2393181 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT).

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

It opened the trading session at $43.59, the shares rose to $44.36 and dropped to $43.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NRG points out that the company has recorded 17.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 2393181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $44.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $42, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NRG stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NRG shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.83, while it was recorded at 43.17 for the last single week of trading, and 40.02 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.82 and a Gross Margin at +10.22. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 82.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49.

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $11,741 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,675,502, which is approximately 40.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,693,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in NRG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.31 billion in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 1706.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 53,343,626 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 17,374,520 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 197,943,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,661,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,466,143 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,710,846 shares during the same period.