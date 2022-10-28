Morgan Stanley lifts ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] price surged by 0.94 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on October 27, 2022 that ZoomInfo Renews TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification and Joins Security Sharing Nonprofit SAFECode.

The Global Go-To-Market Platform Strengthens Its Data Privacy Commitment and Security Leadership.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has strengthened its commitment to global data privacy and security by renewing its TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal and joining the global software intelligence security sharing nonprofit SAFECode.

A sum of 3727206 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $47.46 and dropped to a low of $45.53 until finishing in the latest session at $46.11.

The one-year ZI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.7. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $63.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $73, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 82 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 61.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.67 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.32, while it was recorded at 45.56 for the last single week of trading, and 46.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.53 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 35.67%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,072 million, or 87.30% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 45,800,086, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 41,671,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.28 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly -1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 58,852,122 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 30,739,375 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 280,655,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,246,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,650,423 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,009,196 shares during the same period.