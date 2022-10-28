Market cap of Wingstop Inc. [WING] reaches 4.33B – now what?

Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ: WING] traded at a high on 10/26/22, posting a 15.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $155.45. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results.

Raises Full Year 2022 EPS Outlook and.

On Track to Deliver 19th Consecutive Year of Domestic Same Store Sales Growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4258470 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wingstop Inc. stands at 8.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.07%.

The market cap for WING stock reached $4.33 billion, with 29.88 million shares outstanding and 29.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 796.69K shares, WING reached a trading volume of 4258470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wingstop Inc. [WING]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WING shares is $135.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WING stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Wingstop Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Wingstop Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on WING stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WING shares from 85 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wingstop Inc. is set at 9.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.54.

How has WING stock performed recently?

Wingstop Inc. [WING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.31. With this latest performance, WING shares gained by 23.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Wingstop Inc. [WING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.28, while it was recorded at 132.29 for the last single week of trading, and 115.68 for the last 200 days.

Wingstop Inc. [WING]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wingstop Inc. [WING] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.87 and a Gross Margin at +76.86. Wingstop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Wingstop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Wingstop Inc. [WING]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wingstop Inc. go to 18.91%.

Insider trade positions for Wingstop Inc. [WING]

There are presently around $5,562 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WING stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,704,929, which is approximately 3.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,362,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.62 million in WING stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $450.32 million in WING stock with ownership of nearly 65.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wingstop Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Wingstop Inc. [NASDAQ:WING] by around 6,096,048 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 3,737,554 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 25,947,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,781,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WING stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 900,861 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 886,512 shares during the same period.