Market cap of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] reaches 16.27B – now what?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [NYSE: WST] loss -13.04% on the last trading session, reaching $221.23 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2022 that West Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results, Updates Full-Year 2022 Guidance and Declares Fourth-Quarter 2022 Dividend.

– Conference Call Scheduled for 9 a.m. EDT Today -.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) today announced its financial results for the third-quarter 2022 and updated full-year 2022 financial guidance.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. represents 74.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.27 billion with the latest information. WST stock price has been found in the range of $206.19 to $230.6399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 472.66K shares, WST reached a trading volume of 2378117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WST shares is $373.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WST stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WST shares from 145 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is set at 12.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for WST in the course of the last twelve months was 46.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for WST stock

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, WST shares dropped by -12.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 271.24, while it was recorded at 238.87 for the last single week of trading, and 328.82 for the last 200 days.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.80 and a Gross Margin at +41.45. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. go to 27.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [WST]

There are presently around $15,217 million, or 97.30% of WST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,833,095, which is approximately 1.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,055,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in WST stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.38 billion in WST stock with ownership of nearly -2.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. [NYSE:WST] by around 4,418,570 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 5,454,444 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 58,908,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,781,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 960,977 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 245,190 shares during the same period.