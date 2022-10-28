Market cap of Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] reaches 1.24B – now what?

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] closed the trading session at $13.08 on 10/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.12, while the highest price level was $13.92. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) today reported net income of $18.3 million, or $0.18 per share, on revenue of $560 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted net income was $23.7 million, or $0.23 per share, reflecting the impact of $1.1 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $4.4 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions.

During the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022, Oceaneering reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.04 per share, on revenue of $524 million. Adjusted net income was $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share, reflecting the impact of $0.9 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains recognized during the quarter and $4.5 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.65 percent and weekly performance of 35.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 65.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, OII reached to a volume of 3671654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OII shares is $13.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OII stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $17 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OII stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OII shares from 10 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

OII stock trade performance evaluation

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.97. With this latest performance, OII shares gained by 65.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.74 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.76 for the last 200 days.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.13 and a Gross Margin at +14.13. Oceaneering International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.46.

Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,188 million, or 94.20% of OII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,932,313, which is approximately 1.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,641,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.27 million in OII stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $84.41 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly -2.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oceaneering International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 10,839,565 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 8,950,048 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 71,068,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,858,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,048,907 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,514,948 shares during the same period.