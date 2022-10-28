Market cap of NuZee Inc. [NUZE] reaches 9.74M – now what?

NuZee Inc. [NASDAQ: NUZE] traded at a high on 10/27/22, posting a 15.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.38. The company report on August 10, 2022 that NuZee Announces Closing of $3.4 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading U.S. producer and co-packer of single serve coffee formats, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.82 per share. Gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses are approximately $3.4 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3416042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NuZee Inc. stands at 22.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.63%.

The market cap for NUZE stock reached $9.74 million, with 19.33 million shares outstanding and 16.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 163.65K shares, NUZE reached a trading volume of 3416042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NuZee Inc. [NUZE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuZee Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has NUZE stock performed recently?

NuZee Inc. [NUZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, NUZE shares gained by 21.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for NuZee Inc. [NUZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5385, while it was recorded at 0.3351 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4114 for the last 200 days.

NuZee Inc. [NUZE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NuZee Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for NuZee Inc. [NUZE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.50% of NUZE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUZE stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 598,387, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 379,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in NUZE stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $13000.0 in NUZE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in NuZee Inc. [NASDAQ:NUZE] by around 4,817 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 54,137 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,050,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,108,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUZE stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.