Market cap of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] reaches 14.32B – now what?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] loss -2.89% or -1.88 points to close at $63.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3099343 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Q32 Bio and Horizon Therapeutics plc Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of ADX-914 for Atopic Dermatitis.

Q32 Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, and Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 multi-center proof-of-concept study in adult subjects to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ADX-914 in persistent, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Q32 Bio and Horizon are developing ADX-914, a fully human anti-IL-7Rα antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function, in collaboration.

“The dosing of the first patient in our Phase 2 trial of ADX-914 is an important milestone for both companies that underscores our commitment to delivering novel, disease-modifying treatments to individuals with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases,” said Jodie Morrison, Board Member and Acting Chief Executive Officer of Q32 Bio. “We appreciate our close collaboration with Horizon as we advance ADX-914 in the clinic.”.

It opened the trading session at $66.43, the shares rose to $67.15 and dropped to $63.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HZNP points out that the company has recorded -38.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, HZNP reached to a volume of 3099343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $105.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for HZNP stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.92, while it was recorded at 64.32 for the last single week of trading, and 84.53 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 10.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $13,182 million, or 94.10% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,922,375, which is approximately 2.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,598,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $923.21 million in HZNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $766.07 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly -20.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 20,870,992 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 18,169,676 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 169,398,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,439,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,522,580 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,980,886 shares during the same period.