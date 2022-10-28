Market cap of Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] reaches 972.71M – now what?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] slipped around -0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.40 at the close of the session, down -3.68%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Equinox Gold to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 2, 2022.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close. Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, November 3, 2022, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).

Equinox Gold Corp. stock is now -49.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.55 and lowest of $3.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.07, which means current price is +17.04% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 2367877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, EQX shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.20 and a Gross Margin at +19.69. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.53.

Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]

There are presently around $313 million, or 45.50% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,692,316, which is approximately -5.962% of the company’s market cap and around 8.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,433,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.68 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $20.6 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 5,724,129 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 9,206,566 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 77,027,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,957,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,943 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,793,476 shares during the same period.