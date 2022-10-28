Market Analysts see UserTesting Inc. [USER] falling to $4.50. Time to buy?

UserTesting Inc. [NYSE: USER] price surged by 91.71 percent to reach at $3.54. The company report on October 27, 2022 that UserTesting Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Record Third Quarter Revenue of $49.4 Million, Up 28% Year-Over-Year.

UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. “We posted strong third quarter results including record total revenue, up 28% year-over-year,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “Despite macroeconomic headwinds, we continue to execute on our path to profitability.”.

A sum of 21328505 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 335.49K shares. UserTesting Inc. shares reached a high of $7.67 and dropped to a low of $7.39 until finishing in the latest session at $7.40.

The one-year USER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.92. The average equity rating for USER stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UserTesting Inc. [USER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USER shares is $7.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USER stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UserTesting Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $14 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for UserTesting Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UserTesting Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for USER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

USER Stock Performance Analysis:

UserTesting Inc. [USER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 109.04. With this latest performance, USER shares gained by 80.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.83 for UserTesting Inc. [USER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UserTesting Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UserTesting Inc. [USER] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.72 and a Gross Margin at +74.23. UserTesting Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.33.

UserTesting Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

UserTesting Inc. [USER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $533 million, or 88.50% of USER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USER stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 25,252,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; STEPSTONE GROUP LP, holding 24,868,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.03 million in USER stocks shares; and OPENVIEW MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $67.78 million in USER stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UserTesting Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in UserTesting Inc. [NYSE:USER] by around 6,561,357 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,555,982 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 63,851,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,969,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USER stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 918,607 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,130,449 shares during the same period.