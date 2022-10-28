Market Analysts see SLM Corporation [SLM] falling to $17. Time to buy?

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] traded at a high on 10/27/22, posting a 0.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.11. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Navient Receives Eighth Champion of Board Diversity Recognition by The Forum of Executive Women.

Navient celebrated as one of 35 companies in Greater Philadelphia paving the way for gender equity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3284397 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SLM Corporation stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.94%.

The market cap for SLM stock reached $3.99 billion, with 261.33 million shares outstanding and 249.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 3284397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SLM Corporation [SLM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $18.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLM stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 24 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLM in the course of the last twelve months was 117.41.

How has SLM stock performed recently?

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.18, while it was recorded at 15.90 for the last single week of trading, and 16.96 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

Insider trade positions for SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $4,161 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,374,415, which is approximately -9.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,760,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.68 million in SLM stocks shares; and IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $330.46 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 20.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 13,301,035 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 25,763,851 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 219,198,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,263,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,804,306 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,605,669 shares during the same period.