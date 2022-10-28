Market Analysts see Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $92.59 during the day while it closed the day at $91.73. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Monster Beverage to Report Financial Results for 2022 Third Quarter on November 3, 2022.

Company to Conduct Conference Call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Monster Beverage Corporation stock has also gained 5.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MNST stock has declined by -7.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.46% and lost -4.49% year-on date.

The market cap for MNST stock reached $48.01 billion, with 528.62 million shares outstanding and 373.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 2475923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $100.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $100 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on MNST stock. On June 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MNST shares from 111 to 117.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 83.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

MNST stock trade performance evaluation

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.44, while it was recorded at 90.62 for the last single week of trading, and 87.67 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.53 and a Gross Margin at +56.10. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 14.18%.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,959 million, or 67.50% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,409,381, which is approximately 1.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 27,494,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.29 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly 2.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 37,636,375 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 29,251,008 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 281,510,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,397,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,448,606 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,526,082 shares during the same period.