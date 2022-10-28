Market Analysts see DTE Energy Company [DTE] falling to $140. Time to buy?

DTE Energy Company [NYSE: DTE] traded at a high on 10/27/22, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $109.28. The company report on October 27, 2022 that DTE Energy Foundation grants $420,000 to Michigan shelters during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The latest grants bring DTE Foundation’s domestic violence support to over $2.2 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2610906 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DTE Energy Company stands at 2.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.89%.

The market cap for DTE stock reached $20.86 billion, with 193.00 million shares outstanding and 192.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, DTE reached a trading volume of 2610906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DTE Energy Company [DTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTE shares is $130.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for DTE Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for DTE Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $136 to $133, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on DTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DTE Energy Company is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DTE stock performed recently?

DTE Energy Company [DTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, DTE shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for DTE Energy Company [DTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.24, while it was recorded at 108.52 for the last single week of trading, and 125.75 for the last 200 days.

DTE Energy Company [DTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DTE Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for DTE Energy Company [DTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE Energy Company go to 3.96%.

Insider trade positions for DTE Energy Company [DTE]

There are presently around $15,624 million, or 74.50% of DTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,740,591, which is approximately -1.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,101,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in DTE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.82 billion in DTE stock with ownership of nearly -6.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

371 institutional holders increased their position in DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE] by around 10,602,678 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 9,987,237 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 122,380,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,970,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTE stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,823,811 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 488,872 shares during the same period.