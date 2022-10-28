KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] is 6.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KnowBe4 Inc. [NASDAQ: KNBE] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.71 during the day while it closed the day at $24.52. The company report on October 13, 2022 that KnowBe4 Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022.

KnowBe4 ranked as #28 among 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction.

Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and KnowBe4 was ranked #28. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

KnowBe4 Inc. stock has also gained 0.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KNBE stock has inclined by 71.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.57% and gained 6.89% year-on date.

The market cap for KNBE stock reached $4.31 billion, with 175.29 million shares outstanding and 76.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, KNBE reached a trading volume of 2486897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNBE shares is $24.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for KnowBe4 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for KnowBe4 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $25, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on KNBE stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNBE shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KnowBe4 Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNBE in the course of the last twelve months was 51.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

KNBE stock trade performance evaluation

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, KNBE shares gained by 17.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.47 for KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.24, while it was recorded at 24.52 for the last single week of trading, and 20.09 for the last 200 days.

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.94 and a Gross Margin at +84.08. KnowBe4 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13.

KnowBe4 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

KnowBe4 Inc. [KNBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,882 million, or 74.20% of KNBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNBE stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 16,432,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,243,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.61 million in KNBE stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $153.6 million in KNBE stock with ownership of nearly 10.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KnowBe4 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in KnowBe4 Inc. [NASDAQ:KNBE] by around 16,949,628 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 9,380,584 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 50,432,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,762,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNBE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,161,603 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,367,330 shares during the same period.