Kellogg Company [K] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $74

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] gained 1.92% or 1.42 points to close at $75.27 with a heavy trading volume of 2666669 shares. The company report on October 26, 2022 that New research underscores importance of school breakfast programs.

Children’s social skills and development, and classroom behavior positively impacted.

Kellogg Company today unveiled new research on school breakfast programs that builds on previous studies of the impact breakfast programs can have on children.

It opened the trading session at $74.21, the shares rose to $75.92 and dropped to $74.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for K points out that the company has recorded 8.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, K reached to a volume of 2666669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $73.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $81 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $62, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on K stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 74 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 49.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for K stock

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.89. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.74, while it was recorded at 73.72 for the last single week of trading, and 69.29 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Kellogg Company [K]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $21,526 million, or 86.70% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 56,531,838, which is approximately -1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 16.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,692,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.07 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 2.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 15,525,074 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 13,898,205 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 256,561,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,984,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,231,097 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,422,144 shares during the same period.