Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $18

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ: KZIA] loss -2.46% or -0.02 points to close at $0.99 with a heavy trading volume of 16281035 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that KAZIA’S PAXALISIB DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE MONOTHERAPY EFFICACY SIGNALS IN PRECLINICAL MODELS OF MELANOMA.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce the presentation of new data from an ongoing research collaboration with the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT.

A poster presentation by Dr Gennie Parkman and colleagues, working in the laboratory of Professor Sheri Holmen, has shown paxalisib to be active in vitro and in vivo against a range of preclinical models of metastatic melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer. Dr Parkman’s data suggested substantial activity for paxalisib as monotherapy, and greater activity in combination with MEK and BRAF inhibitors, two classes of drugs that are commonly used for a substantial proportion of melanoma patients.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.32 and dropped to $0.9012, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KZIA points out that the company has recorded -84.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 311.95K shares, KZIA reached to a volume of 16281035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kazia Therapeutics Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KZIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1777.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for KZIA stock

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, KZIA shares dropped by -14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.10 for Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2752, while it was recorded at 0.9807 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6432 for the last 200 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.19. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.47.

Return on Total Capital for KZIA is now -22.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of KZIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KZIA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 201,605, which is approximately -31.281% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 26,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in KZIA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $24000.0 in KZIA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ:KZIA] by around 49,974 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 131,663 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 112,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KZIA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,974 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,763 shares during the same period.