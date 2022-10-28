Jefferies slashes price target on Waste Management Inc. [WM] – find out why.

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.62%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that WM Announces Third Quarter Earnings.

Strong Organic Revenue Growth and Operating Efficiencies Drive Double-Digit Growth in Income from Operations and Diluted Earnings Per Share.

WM (NYSE: WM) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, WM stock rose by 2.03%. The one-year Waste Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.89. The average equity rating for WM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.21 billion, with 414.40 million shares outstanding and 412.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, WM stock reached a trading volume of 2398662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Waste Management Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $173.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $155 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $174, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on WM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WM Stock Performance Analysis:

Waste Management Inc. [WM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, WM shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.18, while it was recorded at 161.17 for the last single week of trading, and 157.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waste Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +26.89. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13.

Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to 14.64%.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,312 million, or 82.70% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,967,429, which is approximately 1.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,828,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 billion in WM stocks shares; and BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST, currently with $2.95 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 719 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 12,248,500 shares. Additionally, 723 investors decreased positions by around 13,067,241 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 286,193,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,508,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,576,730 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,216,900 shares during the same period.