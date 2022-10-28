Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] moved up 1.85: Why It’s Important

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] closed the trading session at $95.63 on 10/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.93, while the highest price level was $96.47. The company report on October 27, 2022 that ICE to Launch European LNG Futures for North-West and South-West Europe and Three Supporting French, German and Italian Natural Gas Futures.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced plans to launch two liquid natural gas (LNG) futures contracts for North-West Europe and South-West Europe.

The contracts are designed to help market participants trade and hedge the difference in price between LNG for delivery in North-West and South-West Europe, versus natural gas provided by pipeline to Europe, as well as LNG across the rest of the world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.08 percent and weekly performance of 5.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 2610279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $126.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE stock trade performance evaluation

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.87. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.07, while it was recorded at 94.19 for the last single week of trading, and 109.40 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 7.45%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47,117 million, or 92.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,617,005, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,470,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.28 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly -7.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 614 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 40,503,558 shares. Additionally, 589 investors decreased positions by around 36,327,215 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 415,871,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 492,701,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,834,010 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 5,333,699 shares during the same period.