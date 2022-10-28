InMode Ltd. [INMD] Is Currently 5.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] surged by $1.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $37.31 during the day while it closed the day at $36.18. The company report on October 27, 2022 that InMode Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $121.2 M, Represents 29% Year-Over-Year Growth.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) (“InMode”), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

InMode Ltd. stock has also gained 11.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INMD stock has inclined by 8.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.57% and lost -48.74% year-on date.

The market cap for INMD stock reached $3.03 billion, with 82.22 million shares outstanding and 69.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, INMD reached a trading volume of 2947055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.30.

INMD stock trade performance evaluation

InMode Ltd. [INMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 24.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.80, while it was recorded at 33.76 for the last single week of trading, and 33.02 for the last 200 days.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.61 and a Gross Margin at +85.01. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.61.

InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InMode Ltd. [INMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 33.20%.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,682 million, or 59.60% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,204,832, which is approximately 6.217% of the company’s market cap and around 16.61% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,100,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.17 million in INMD stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $68.34 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly -1.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 11,343,815 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 13,619,965 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 21,538,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,501,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,582,120 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,282,510 shares during the same period.