Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Stock trading around $10.87 per share: What’s Next?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] gained 0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $10.87 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Hudson Pacific Announces Executive Promotions.

Andy Wattula named Chief Operating Officer and Drew Gordon named Chief Investment Officer.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants, today announced the promotions of Drew Gordon, formerly Executive Vice President for California Office Operations, to Chief Investment Officer, and Andy Wattula, formerly Executive Vice President for Pacific Northwest/Canada Office Operations, to Chief Operating Officer.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. represents 143.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.54 billion with the latest information. HPP stock price has been found in the range of $10.78 to $11.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 3373158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HPP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69.

Trading performance analysis for HPP stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.08, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.03 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.30. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

There are presently around $1,608 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,832,396, which is approximately -6.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,296,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.01 million in HPP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $99.54 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 12.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 17,624,455 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 20,040,197 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 110,271,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,935,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,920,561 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,350,775 shares during the same period.