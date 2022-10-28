HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] is -69.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: HTCR] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.39 during the day while it closed the day at $1.51. The company report on October 27, 2022 that HeartCore Enters into License Agreement with Transcosmos Digital Technology for its Apromore Process Mining Tool.

With the capabilities of apromore, TCDT will deliver cutting edge business visualization and process mining services to clients in Japan, as an additional service to its current portfolio of offerings. In particular, apromore allows the user to conduct critical analyses of business operations to identify bottlenecks, perform what-if scenarios and identify risks due to non-conformity. The technology features an intuitive design for ease of operation and analysis and is an open-source process mining tool supported by an active community of leading research institutions and experts worldwide.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stock has also gained 62.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTCR stock has declined by -49.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.17% and lost -69.49% year-on date.

The market cap for HTCR stock reached $26.67 million, with 18.94 million shares outstanding and 4.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.01K shares, HTCR reached a trading volume of 26222260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

HTCR stock trade performance evaluation

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.28. With this latest performance, HTCR shares gained by 25.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4830, while it was recorded at 1.0658 for the last single week of trading.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.12.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of HTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTCR stocks are: BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 23,000, which is approximately 27.778% of the company’s market cap and around 76.22% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 19,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in HTCR stocks shares; and KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $16000.0 in HTCR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:HTCR] by around 46,721 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 12,299 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTCR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,721 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,299 shares during the same period.