Global Payments Inc. [GPN] Is Currently 1.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $121.87 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Global Payments to Report Third Quarter Results on October 31, 2022.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 31, 2022. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the live event.

Global Payments Inc. represents 278.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.34 billion with the latest information. GPN stock price has been found in the range of $119.15 to $121.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 2541730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $157.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $180 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $151, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GPN stock

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, GPN shares gained by 10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.31 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.46, while it was recorded at 118.11 for the last single week of trading, and 127.60 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 16.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

There are presently around $29,264 million, or 88.10% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,238,255, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,353,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.01 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -1.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

393 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 16,476,536 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 12,888,010 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 210,759,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,123,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,725,596 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,104,825 shares during the same period.