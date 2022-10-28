Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Revenue clocked in at $8.52 billion, down -30.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] loss -0.60% or -0.14 points to close at $23.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3357454 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Franklin Templeton Launches Nonprofit Board Leadership Program.

The Global Citizenship Team at Franklin Templeton has recently launched the firm’s first Nonprofit Board Leadership Program in the US to connect interested Franklin Templeton employees with nonprofit board service opportunities in their communities and provide resources and trainings for effective nonprofit board leadership.

Franklin Templeton’s Board Leadership Program (BLP) goals are to provide organization matching, group learning and sharing forums as well as access to nonprofit governance, best practices, literature and resources.

It opened the trading session at $23.71, the shares rose to $23.885 and dropped to $23.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BEN points out that the company has recorded -10.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 3357454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $21.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $28 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.21.

Trading performance analysis for BEN stock

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.22. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.20, while it was recorded at 23.11 for the last single week of trading, and 26.54 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.52 and a Gross Margin at +71.09. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.59.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 11.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.62. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $170,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -5.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $5,329 million, or 47.60% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,261,767, which is approximately 0.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 32,525,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $758.16 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $693.45 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

287 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 20,642,894 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 11,517,227 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 196,441,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,601,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,064,451 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,028,977 shares during the same period.